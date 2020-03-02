Showers and a Few Storms Likely Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, March 2, 2020

Widespread rain has overtaken the area this morning ahead of a shortwave trough currently moving through the MS Valley. Heavy downpours and potentially a rumble of thunder are possible both today and tonight. Most of the rain should come to an end by Tuesday Morning. Temperatures Today will remain mild in the lower 60s and continue mild through Wednesday. Just a slight rain chance again on Thursday, before dry and sunny conditions build in again for the weekend!

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy

High 62, Low 51, winds SW-13

TONIGHT: Showers/T'Storms, Mild

Low 51, winds SW-12

TUESDAY: Rain Ends Early, Partly Cloudy

High 61, Low 42, winds W-11

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams