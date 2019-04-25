Showers/Storms Tonight, Windy and Cooler Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, April 25, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage tonight as a storm system moves through. Rain moves out Friday morning, with breezy and cooler conditions Friday afternoon as sunshine returns. While there is an isolated afternoon shower chance Saturday, most of the weekend will be dry and seasonably warm. As we begin the month of May, we will see a return to Summer-like 80s with a daily chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Showers Ending Early, then Mostly Sunny. Windy & Cooler

High 69, Low 45, winds NW-18, gusts to 30

SATURDAY: Sun Giving Way to Clouds, Slight Ch. of an Isolated Shower Late

High 70, Low 51, winds SW-13

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 67, Low 48, winds N-10