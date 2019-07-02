Sidewalk Project for upcoming year still in talks

Bowling Green City Commission has approved the current fiscal year of sidewalk projects, as for the upcoming year, that list may have to wait a little longer.

Commissioners approved the 2019 project that will cost the city $357,792.70

Some of the streets in the current project include Kenton Street, Magnolia Street, Sandra Street, among others.

The city public works department also presented the list of candidate streets for next year's sidewalk project, but commissioners did not come to a consensus on all the streets because of the feedback from residents.

"Maybe we need to look and see if there are other sidewalks who are in the same need of a sidewalk and also there's more community support for it" -- Dana Beasley-Brown, City Commissioner.

Beasley-Brown adds that the plan is to by the next meeting propose which sidewalks they have decided on as the priority for the upcoming fiscal year.

