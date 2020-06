Coronavirus testing continues this week from Tuesday through Friday, June 5.

It is located at Basil Griffin Park, at 2055 Three Springs Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City and county officials are asking folks to take a few minutes to be tested, which is currently open to everyone.

You can register by following this link.

If you are unable to register online, you can call 1-888-852-2567; select Option: 3 then follow prompts.