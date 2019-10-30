Sign-ups for Angel Tree program end Friday, November 1

Sign-ups for this year's Angel Tree are about to come to a close. Friday, November 1, 2019 is the last day to sign-up.

You can sign-up at the Salvation Army Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm.

You'll need to bring a picture ID, birth certificate of each child, proof of expenses, rent, and utilities, proof of income such as social security and disability or child support. Hand written statements must be stamped by a government organization.

If you'd like to select an angel to buy gifts for, the tree will be at Greenwood Mall in front of the big clock starting November 11, 2019.