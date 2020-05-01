Second Nursing Home Employee Dies in Adair County as a result of COVID-19

Signature HealthCARE at Summit Manor in Adair County has confirmed the loss of one of its beloved staff members.

This is the second loss of a staff member for the facility.

The facility says the loss of any of their residents or staff, for any reason, is devastating and they ask the community to keep the family of their staff members in your thoughts and prayers.

Here are Signature HealthCARE at Summit Manor’s most recent totals as of 5/1/2020:

Positive Residents: 62

Positive Staff: 17 (Staff who test positive do not return to work until medically cleared after two negative tests)

Positive Residents who have passed: 7

Positive Case Recoveries: 2