Signature HealthCARE creates garden for residents as a part of United Way's Day of Caring

United Way's 11th annual Day of Caring is coming up on July 24th, it's a day where thousands of volunteers come together to support the community through various projects.

Signature HealthCARE in Bowling Green has created a special garden for their residents.

"We want to make this their home," said Stephanie Lindsey, CEO Signature HealthCARE in Bowling Green. "I think this needs to be a home just like your home and my home and this garden is our chance to make that happen," said Lindsey.

The garden will be used by all residents but mostly those suffering with dementia, inspiring the name the forget me not garden a place where memories can be made and life lived to the fullest.

"The residents don't stop living just because they come to a nursing home. We want them to continue to live, continue to make memories and have it be a wonderful place for people to come and visit," Lindsey said.

The garden is in the early stages, but the goal is to stimulate all five senses of sight, sound, smell, touch and taste while incorporating arts, garden instruments, planting vegetables and putting their special touches on a place that has become their home.

"A lot of these residents come from farms so they are use to picking green beans and onions," said Lindsey.

"I use to have a garden when I had my house and I liked to go out there and keep it up, " said Joe Osterman.

"I like it all really, just digging in the dirt. Just being able to do stuff in the garden is a big thrill for me, I just love it,"said Judy Liscomb.

Without the help of volunteers from Warren County Public Schools the project would not be possible.

"Gonna be fabulous for our residents and our family members," Lindsey said. "It'll give the grand kids that come visit a special place to be with their loved one and to share happy memories together."

"We spend a lot of time trying to keep it up and make it grow and so far it is doing real well," Osterman said.