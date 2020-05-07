Signature HealthCARE: State partnerships and COVID-19 testing in Kentucky

Over the past several months, Signature HealthCARE’s 41 Kentucky long term care facilities have taken an aggressive approach against the coronavirus.

Signature employed a facility-wide testing strategy at select locations in the western part of the state, testing all residents and staff in each facility when the first COVID-19 positive case surfaced. This strategy came highly recommended by Signature’s infectious disease physicians as a way to quickly identify the scope of the virus in a facility, knowing that positive persons can be asymptomatic, and then worked to contain any further spread.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health in partnership with Norton Healthcare, has now asked Signature to continue the ‘facility-wide’ testing approach for all Kentucky facilities, even those that have not had any positive COVID-19 cases. KDPH and Norton Healthcare are providing Signature the tests. They expect the testing to begin late this week or early next week, once the test kits arrive at select facility locations.

Each facility has a plan to care for residents who test positive, in a COVID-19 unit or other designated area, in close consultation with the medical director and our infectious disease physicians on staff, who guide us on best practices. If at any time a physician

determines a resident needs a higher level of care, they will be sent out to a local hospital.

“We’ve been working around the clock getting ready for COVID-19 – and we are ready, now that the day is here,” said Chris Cox, Chief Operating Officer for Signature HealthCARE. “We appreciate these state partnerships, as well as those with our local community officials, in encouraging, accelerating, and providing this needed testing so that all of our communities can best understand the virus, how to contain it and further prevent any spread. And words are not enough to describe the deep appreciation all of us should have for the tireless work and commitment of our staff, who serve some of the most vulnerable residents all over Kentucky 24/7. They stand ready to serve; they are true Healthcare Heroes.”

