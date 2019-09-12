Signs for missing woman removed from Bardstown streets

The city of Bardstown says signs asking for prayers and information about a missing woman have to come down.

Crystal Rogers went missing in 2015. Her friends and family members posted signs to spread awareness about her case and solicit possible tips.

None have been charged in relation to her disappearance.

Mary Taylor posted signs outside her place of business. She thinks the timing isn't a coincidence.

"I think it's just closer to Bourbon Festival," Taylor said. "They want to clean up the area and clean up the town."

Sherry Ballard is Crystal Rogers' mother. She says the removal of the signs has stirred up negative emotions.

"I'm going to put them back out," Ballard said. "They're going to be upset with me, but I don't care. That they would do this to me is just uncalled for. It brings everything back to the surface for me."

Bardstown officials said they are not specifically targeting signs about Crystal Rogers. They said they're enforcing a complicated city ordinance on temporary signs that's over 30 pages long.