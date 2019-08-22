Silver Spitfire traveling around the worlds lands in Bowling Green.

A British World War Two fighter plane made a stop at the Bowling Green/Warren County Regional Airport.

The plane is on its way to Texas, just one stop along the four month world tour.

It is a Mark-Nine Super-Marine Silver Spitfire, which is the pride of the Royal Air-force. The plane got the nick-name from the engine on the sides that spitfire.

Originally built in 1943 the spitfire flew 51 combat missions in the war. The most famous was the Battle of the Britain, when it outmaneuvered aggressive German aircraft by a rate of 10 to 1 to defend the British Isles.

"It's not just its ability as a war machine that people love, but it's what it stands for which is, it was a defender and it stood up against a bully and came through, which is why so many people find it such an iconic and wonderful airplane," said Lachlan Monro, the project director.

On this tour the Silver Spitfire hopscotched its way across the Atlantic Ocean to Canada and New England. After stopping in Texas it will head to the West Coast, then Alaska and across to Russia.

