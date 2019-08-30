Simpson, Butler counties benefiting from community project grants

The Governor's Office announced Friday, in coordination with the Department of Local Government, over $5 million in grant funding to be distributed to community projects across the state.

The grants range from infrastructure improvements to flood control projects and energy conservation initiatives.

Two counties in our viewing area will be among those that will benefit.

As part of a community development block grant, Simpson County will be receiving $1 million to expand water and wastewater infrastructure in conjunction with the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority.

An energy and efficiency and conservation Grant of $68,350 will be going to Butler County to implement lighting upgrades to public facilities. That grant program is part of an ongoing effort by the Kentucky Department of Local Government, in cooperating with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, Department of Energy Development and Independence to assist city and county governments in reducing energy consumption and lower overall utility costs.