Simpson Co. Board of Education in the process of hiring a new superintendent

The Simpson County Board of Education is in the process of hiring a new superintendent.

After 16 years as Simpson County Superintendent, Jim Flynn is taking on a new role starting in July as the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents Executive Director in Frankfort.

According to David Webster from the Simpson County Board of Education, there are three people being interviewed to take over the superintendent position in Simpson County.

He said the names of the three remaining candidates are being kept confidential to protect each individual and their present employment.

The board hopes to name a new superintendent by Tuesday, April 16.