Simpson Co. Extension Service giving gardening kits to 100 families

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Simpson Co. Extension Service will be handing out free tomato gardening container kits to 100 families in Simpson County.

It’s a drive through service out of the office parking lot, located at 300 North Main in Franklin, to maintain social distancing.

The extension service held a similar event last Tuesday and gave out 50 kits in 20 minutes so they decided to double the number of kits they are handing out.

This program is a partnership of Simpson Co. Cooperative Extension Service, WKU Agriculture Greenhouse, and TSC Distribution Center.

The kits include a container, tomato plant, bag of potting soil, tomato stake, and a bag of information & tools to assist in raising a garden and growing tomatoes.

Simpson County Extension Service officials say, "We were all looking for innovative ways to reach our communities during the COVID-19 closures. Our office has received lots of phone calls from residents gardening for the first time this year so this is a new program we came up with to assist."