Thursday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office put out a notification looking for the public's assistance in locating Billy Darrell Johnson in connection to a burglary.

They say Johnson is still considered armed and dangerous.

Shelly Leann Jones is also wanted in connection to a burglary, according to authorities.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact dispatch at 270-586-8824 or the Sheriff's office at 270-586-7425.