Simpson County Board of Education announces new Superintendent

By 
Posted: 
Updated: Thu 8:50 PM, Apr 18, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --- The Simpson County Board of Education announced the new Simpson County Superintendent Thursday evening.

Franklin-Simpson Principal, Tim Schlosser will take on a new role as Simpson County Superintendent.

He has spent 25 years in the Simpson County Education system as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, athletic director, and head football coach.

After 16 years as Simpson County Superintendent, Jim Flynn is taking on a new role as the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents Executive Director in Frankfort.

Schlosser will begin July 1st.

 
