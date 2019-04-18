Simpson County Board of Education announces new Superintendent

The Simpson County Board of Education announced the new Simpson County Superintendent Thursday evening.

Franklin-Simpson Principal, Tim Schlosser will take on a new role as Simpson County Superintendent.

He has spent 25 years in the Simpson County Education system as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, athletic director, and head football coach.

After 16 years as Simpson County Superintendent, Jim Flynn is taking on a new role as the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents Executive Director in Frankfort.

Schlosser will begin July 1st.