Simpson County Judge Executive reacts to TN reopening

"So while the health outlook is showing signs of improvement, our economic outlook tells a very different story," said Tennessee Gov. (R) Bill Lee.

Tennessee's Governor, Bill Lee, has announced that Tennessee's stay at home order will expire on April 30th and has also announced that a majority of businesses will be allowed to begin operations on May 1st.

Our health outlook is showing signs of improvement, and virtually every indicator of success in containing #COVID19 shows that efforts to socially distance & limit non-essential activities have been working.



More from today's bulletin: https://t.co/wXTJtSPlil pic.twitter.com/Pcjck0Vtkm — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 22, 2020

With that in mind and Kentucky still on stay at home orders to further flatten our curb, 13 news asked Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes about his thoughts on Tennessee's economy reopening and the potential effects from being a bordering state.

"I'm not sure how much more traffic we will see in Kentucky from people coming up from Tennessee, I guess my big concern is how many folks in our area might think well hey I can go down into Tennessee to get a hair cut, or I can go down and get my nails done especially in those personal contact providers. That may be our biggest challenge or our biggest concern," said Barnes.

NEW: Tennessee Begins Phased Reopening Next Week



Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as April 27.



Read more: https://t.co/mWA9rZjyq9 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 20, 2020

Barnes says he will attend a conference call with Governor Andy Beshear, other judge executives and mayors of other counties on Thursday and says he believes there may be discussion concerning matters relating to Tennessee's reopen on May 1st.

