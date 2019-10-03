Simpson County Schools Superintendent responds to school threat

Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser sent an email to parents Wednesday addressing a threat written in a bathroom stall at Franklin-Simpson High School.

Schlosser told parents in the email that there was no evidence that the threat was true, but the school system treats all threats as if they are real. He said the threat is 2nd degree terroristic threatening, a felony, and anyone identified as having made the threat will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

Read the email below.

"I'm emailing to report to you that a threat was written on the restroom stall at FSHS for Friday October 4th. We have no evidence or word that there is any truth to this threat. We treat all threats as if they are real and are investigating as I type this email. There will be extra law enforcement on site throughout the day.

"We ask that you speak to your student about the severity of these type of threats. Every threat is investigated as real and under SB1 it is 2nd degree terroristic threatening which is a felony. Any student we are able to identify will be punished to the fullest extent and turned over to law enforcement to be punished to the fullest extent.

"We need students and parents to continue to notify and come forward if they hear anything of this nature. Student safety is of the utmost of importance to Simpson Co. Schools."