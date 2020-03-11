Simpson County Sheriff looking for man considered armed and dangerous

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous.

SCSO said 34-year-old Billly Darrell Johnson is wanted for first-degree burglary. He has active warrants out of Simpson and Hart Counties.

Johnson is described as 5'8", around 200 pounds with tattoos on both arms and hands. He has a "Sway" tattoo on his right cheek and "Swayze" on his upper right arm.

Anyone who comes into contact with Johnson should immediately call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.



