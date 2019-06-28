Simpson County storm damage from Thursday night’s storm

Simpson County is no stranger to storms lately, as a tornado ripped through the Salem Road area last Friday and another storm rolled through Thursday night.

Yesterday’s winds and heavy rainfall caused a tree limb to fall down on the Franklin Square, impacting a light pole and causing the Courthouse to be without internet Friday.

Several trees fell down in the area, and a fence fell over at Simpson Elementary School.

Director of Emergency Management for Simpson County, Robert Palmer, said they had more reports of tree limbs falling on power lines with Thursday's storm than they had seen through the previous rounds of storms.

“We had over 16 reports that went into dispatch and typically when we get that many reports that go into dispatch there -- who knows how many that aren't reported.” said Robert Palmer, director of Emergency Management for Simpson County.

To report storm damage, call or email your local Emergency Management office.