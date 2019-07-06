Simpson County continues Bicentennial celebrations with production of "A Place We Call Home"

Simpson County is celebrating its 200th anniversary with events all year, with many of them taking place this week. The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council wrapped up the weekend celebrations with their production of "A Place We Call Home."

"This play takes us from the formation of Simpson County in 1819 all the way through. At the end of the play, we're at December 31st, 2019 at a New Year's Eve celebration on the Downtown Square because we rode right in from the County's Bicentennial of 2019 in to the city of Frankin's Bicentennial in 2020," said County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes.

The play took place inside Lincoln Elementary School and chronicled the historic events throughout Simpson County beginning in the 1800s up until modern times.

The production was specially written by Deborah Thorton.

"I've always said that when you are doing anything, you have got to know where you've come from to know where you're going. So, I think it is very important to know your history and that is one of the reasons we wanted to do this," said Brownie Bennett, of the arts council.

The events canceled Saturday due to weather will all be postponed to September 28th.