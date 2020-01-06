Simpson County man enters race for US Senate 2020

2020 will be a big election year deciding several critical offices in Washington and one South Central Kentucky man is entering the race for US Senate.

Jimmy Ausbrooks, a Simpson county native, is entering the race for the democratic ticket for US Senate.

Ausbrooks told 13 News he is motivated to run on key issues like health care, LGBTQ rights, and expanding mental health services.

"I believe because if Mitch McConnell can't stand up for me he is not going to stand up for anyone else, my family, my community, and it's time that we have somebody that will stand up and put our interests before special interests," said Ausbrooks.

Ausbrooks faces former marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath and State Representative Charles Booker as the democratic candidates in the primary election.

He says it is time to put someone in office who stands up for the interest of those in our hometowns.

"It's all about restoring integrity, some honesty, some heart," said Ausbrooks. "I'm a firm believer that the country could be in a better place than it is today."

The Kentucky Primary Election is on May 19, 2020. The General Election is on November 3, 2020.