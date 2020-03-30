Simpson County woman dies due to coronavirus, "The public really need to take this serious"

Simpson County Judge-Executive, Mason Barnes, confirms an elderly woman died from as a result of COVID-19.

"This COVID-19 is a very serious virus," said Barnes.

This was Simpson County sees its first coronavirus death, also the first for the Barren River District area.

"It's just heartbreaking that this virus is running the way that it is," said Barnes.

He adds that the woman was treated at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

"I'll be praying for that family and our whole community will be praying for them," said Barnes.

Meanwhile, today the mayor in Franklin along with Barnes issued an Executive Order that prohibits unnecessary public gatherings.

"Our executive order mirrors that order that came out of the governor's office on the 19th," explained Barnes.

This order, while it may be redundant, shows how eliminating gatherings altogether can and will stop the spread.

"I received a video over the weekend of someone cutting the tape and letting their kids in the playground area," said Barnes.

As a result, the order states that public parks in Simpson County are roped off and closed.

"The public really needs to take this serious," said Barnes.

In Tennessee, there are nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases which put a lot of government officials, especially in Simpson County on edge.

"Being a border county to Tennessee, we have a great influx of folks from Tennessee coming up and we just there's no way to control that right now," said Barnes.

So now is the time to act if you aren't already. You can help by staying home, and staying apart.

"If we don't continue these social distancing practices this is going to continue to get worse," said Barnes.

In Governor Beshear's daily press conference, he said they received a lot of calls on the reporting hotline about large crowds gathering this past weekend at home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowe's. He did confirm that new store policies will be put into place there.