Singing midwife belts out ‘Lean on Me,’ salutes healthcare workers, community

Rachel Poerschke is lifting spirits in the middle of a pandemic with her salute to fellow healthcare workers and the community that’s supporting them.

Certified Nurse Midwife Rachel Poerschke sings "Lean on Me" to healthcare workers and the community and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. (Source: UPMC)

The certified nurse midwife filled the lobby at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital with the soulful 1970s classic “Lean on Me.”

“If this makes anyone smile through this, then that’s an accomplishment today,” Poerschke said. “So, let’s find joy through all of this hardship and lean on each other to get through this.”

Her serenade followed an outpouring of thanks from the Pittsburgh community for its healthcare workers and first responders called #LovefromPGH.

“The hospital has been getting tons of amazing donations – food, cards, you name it,” said Amy Charley with UPMC. “So, our staff lined the balconies with homemade signs of thanks.”

Poerschke added the soundtrack to their tribute.

