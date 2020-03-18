Single-car accidentin Logan County lands woman in hospital

A woman lands in the hospital after a single-car accident in Logan County.

Officials responded to Morgantown Road at the intersection of Old Greenville Road where a car had overturned and had entrapment.

They found a Ford Mustang on its side resting against two small trees keeping it from rolling down a steep embankment.

They say the driver Samantha Sturgill was trapped inside.

Sturgill was eventually taken out through the roof of the car.

She was taken to Logan County EMS then to Tristar Greenview Hospital here in Bowling Green.