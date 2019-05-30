Single-vehicle accident in Warren County

By  | 
Posted:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Officials are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle accident.

The accident happened on Morgantown Rd in Bowling Green. The road is closed down on the 6000-8000 block.

We have a reporter on scene working to get more details.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus