Single vehicle collision in Lebanon results in two fatalities

Kentucky State Police is investigating a Sunday morning collision that left two dead.

KSP said the accident happened at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST, 7 miles south of Lebanon on KY 1157.

According to KSP, preliminary investigations indicate that 21-year-old Joshua Thomas of Lebanon was driving a 2011 Dodge pickup north bound on KY 1157 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and overturned coming to final rest in a creek.

Thomas and 21-year-old Andrew Mays, who was a front seat passenger, were not wearing seatbelts and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner.

20-year-old Bryce Thompson, was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Springview Hospital by EMS where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

21-year-old Jakie Mays Jr. was not wearing a seatbelt and was also transported to Springview Hospital by private vehicle and treated for non-life threatening injuries.