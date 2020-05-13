Sinkhole repairs on Fairview Avenue

If you have driven past Fairview Avenue lately chances are you might have seen the large sinkhole in the parking lot.

This sinkhole has fallen in around 2 or 3 times over the last 50 years.

Over a week ago the sinkhole fell in yet again, Infinity Pipeline was called to come in and do investigative digging and found a cave and a crevice that goes down to the bottom portion of the cave.

Now they are implementing ways to try to ensure that this doesn't happen again.

"At this point, we have a plan to go back in with more storm piping, more structures to help eliminate future flooding in this area. It may not eliminate it will help," said Darron Wheat, Owner of Infinity Pipeline.

They hope the be done with all the underground and refill work by May 15 and have surface restoration done early on in the week of May 17.