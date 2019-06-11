Site preparation underway for new Cumberland Trace Elementary School

Nearly two miles north of Cumberland Trace Elementary School, work is underway to break ground on what will be the future for the school.

"This is going to be the replacement facility for the existing Cumberland Trace Elementary School," said Chris McIntyre, Chief Financial Officer for Warren County Public Schools. "It'll be a brand new 90,000, give or take, square foot building."

Officials said there are two main reasons for the new school. First, is an upgraded learning environment.

The current school was built in the '60s and the new building will provide a better design to engage students.

"But the apex of the building will be the library that will set on top of the hill and the wings of the classrooms will face I-65," said McIntyre.

Officials told 13 News the second reason for the new school is because of how fast the school district is growing.

They said nearly 2,000 new units are at some phase of development in the area between Cumberland Trace, Alvaton, and Plano.

"December 1, 2017, vs. December 1, 2018, we grew over 400 kids," said McIntyre. "We are averaging, since 2007, we are averaging 280 students a year growth."

The 20 million dollar project is estimated to take 15 to 18 months to complete, with the opening set for fall 2021.

The old Cumberland Trace Elementary School will be used to house auxiliary services for the school district.

Warren County Public Schools will host an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new school on June 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The new school is located at 2520 Cumberland Trace Road.