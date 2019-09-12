Sitel to close Glasgow location in January 2020

Sitel has announced that it will close operations of its Glasgow facility next year.

The call center notified employees Wednesday.

A statement released Thursday afternoon by Rebecca Sanders, Director, Global Communications, cited business changes as the reason for the closure, but notes over 100 employees have already transitioned to a work from home model.

“Due to recent business changes, Sitel Group has made the difficult decision to cease operations at its Glasgow, Kentucky location with the last day of operations being January 12, 2020. The campaigns which are currently supported from Sitel Glasgow will be moved to other Sitel locations including Ocala, Florida and Panama City, Panama as well as a virtual model with our Sitel at Home solutions.

"We plan to accommodate the majority of our agents, 100+ of whom have already transitioned, within our work from home model, within the 285 current agents at Sitel Glasgow. Sitel has several offices throughout the U.S., Canada and around the globe, as well as our work from home operations; we are encouraging our employees to look into these opportunities within the organization.”

Sitel is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with locations all over the world.