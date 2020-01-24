Six arrested in Franklin after 50 grams of various narcotics found at home

Six people are in jail after law enforcement in South Central Kentucky confiscated approximately 50 grams of various illegal drugs.

On Wednesday, January 22, in Simpson County, drug task force agents executed a search warrant at a home on West Kentucky Avenue.

South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force agents say they found approximately 8 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 42 grams of suspected meth, and various items of drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Agents arrested six people from the residence. Officials say at the time of the arrest there was a four-year-old child at the home.

The following people were taken to the Simpson County Detention Center:

Justin Hazel (32 of Franklin): Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), Drug paraphernalia- buy/possess, and Endangering the welfare of a minor.

Abbie McGlothlin (25 of Franklin): Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), Drug paraphernalia- buy/possess, and Endangering the welfare of a minor.

Richard Barrow (30 of Franklin): Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin) and Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine)

David McGlothlin (28 of Franklin): Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin) and Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (> or = 2 grams of methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia- buy/possess.

Chancelor Conn (26 of Bowling Green): Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin) and Drug paraphernalia- buy/possess

Ashton Gross (25 of Bowling Green): Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin) and 3 active Kentucky warrants for her arrest.

The Franklin Police Department and Simpson County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.