Six months later still no suspects named in Rock Creek double homicide

June marks six months since two elderly women were killed in an apartment on Rock Creek Road in Bowling Green.

On December 11, 2018 Karen Burks and her friend Deloris "Lois" Stacker were found dead inside Burks' apartment. Their causes of death have still not been released.

According to police, there are still no suspects in the case.

"This really happened and the person that did it is still out there," said Keyona Jeffreys, one of Burks' daughters.

Jeffreys, a mother herself, said she's gone into "survival mode" trying to stay strong for her family, but none of this has been easy to process.

"I'm not ever going to be comfortable with that fact that I have to live without my mom, especially given how she was taken from me," she said.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the family wasn't allowed inside the apartment for several weeks as police gathered evidence. Since then, Jeffreys has been able to go inside the home and collect her mother's belongings.

"But that just presented a whole new arena of emotions that I had to go through because then I had to be confronted with the scene itself," she explained.

Jeffreys said trying to cope with the loss of her mother has been extremely difficult, but there's additional worry and fear, because no arrests have been made in the case and so many questions are left without answers.

Burks' other daughter, Kaylah Gardner, said the family has been watching over their shoulders for the last six months.

"Should we do this? Should we talk to this person? You don't know who to trust," she said.

"It's always a problem when it seems to go this long and you don't have a suspect but we just want people to know that we're still working on the case," said Officer Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

"I don't know if they're going to find the person because the way it's looking, it doesn't look promising," said Jeffreys.

But police say this case is far from cold, as they continue getting calls and waiting on evidence from the lab to be processed.

"We talk about this case on a frequent basis, here at the station and the detectives do amongst themselves, just trying to come up with a different idea and so this is not a case that has turned cold," added Ward.

The family is begging the public to come forward with answers, hoping someone knows something about this case.

"I'm literally pleading and begging with all my heart and all my being for somebody, anybody who knows just the littlest thing to speak up, that's all I ask is speak up," said Jeffreys.

She went on to say, "It could be your mother, it could be your sister, it could be your loved one that was ripped, literally ripped from you. And I could be that person that knows something, and what would you want me to do?"

They ask that if anyone knows anything about this double homicide investigation to please call the BGPD at 270-393-4000 or alert officials confidentially through Crime Stoppers at 781- CLUE.