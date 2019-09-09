Sizzling September Heat!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, September 9, 2019

Fall starts in less than two weeks, but you wouldn't know it from the way it will feel this week! Very hot, late-season temps are on the way! The heat wave that began Monday goes into Tuesday, with mid 90s feeling closer to 100° with humidity a little higher. Expect similar conditions Wednesday, with just a slight chance for a late day thundershower. Rain chances stay slim through the days ahead, with readings staying hot through Friday. We will catch a little cooling this weekend along with a bit of a drop in humidity.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and More Humid

High 96, Low 71, winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid with Isolated PM Thunderstorms

High 94, Low 70, winds SW-6

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot and Humid

High 95, Low 71, winds SW-5