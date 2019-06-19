Slight Risk For Severe Storms Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
...SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS LATE WEDNESDAY...
More showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. Some storms Wednesday evening could be severe, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado. Showers and storms move out around midday Thursday, with things looking dry for a time late Thursday through Friday. We heat back up to near 90° for the start of Summer Friday, with scattered thunderstorm chances returning this weekend as a new system shows up.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
WEDNESDAY: Showers & Thunderstorms, Some Possibly Severe Late
High 86, Low 70, winds SW-11
THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Diminishing Late
High 82, Low 63, winds W-13
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm
High 89, Low 70, winds S-7
