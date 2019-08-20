WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

...LEVEL 2 SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE STORMS TUESDAY...

Monday was even hotter than the weekend, with 96° for a high temp in Bowling Green becoming the "new" hottest day of the year! Tuesday is shaping up to be another scorcher, but showers and storms could cut into the heat late in the day. A few storms could be severe with locally damaging winds and some hail possible. The best chance for beneficial rain will come with a cold front Thursday. As the front stalls in the Tennessee Valley, small chances for showers and thundershowers continue into the weekend. The front will deliver some relief from the heat, as highs drop into the 80s beginning Thursday.

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, Scattered Showers and T/Storms Late

High 94, Low 72, winds SW-6

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Scattered T/Storms Possible

High 93, Low 71, winds W-8

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 87, Low 68, winds SW-6

