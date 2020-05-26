Slightly Cooler for Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matthew Stephens

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Tuesday's weather will continue with slightly cooler and mostly dry conditions, however a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible once again. Highs today will top out in the middle 80s. Another mild and muggy night is expected, as well, with lows remaining in the mid to upper 60s. Unsettled weather remains a part of the forecast through the end of the work week. The highest chances for rain come Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through at week's end. Cooler, less humid air arrives in time for the weekend, with more pleasant conditions through Monday.

TUESDAY: Warm & Humid, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 85, Low 66, winds S-8

WEDNESDAY: Scat'd Showers & T/Storms

High 81, Low 67, winds SE-7

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 83, Low 67, winds S-8

