Slow And Steady Warming On The Way

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, November 14, 2019

After a near-record cold start to Wednesday, afternoon readings warmed back above freezing, reaching the upper 30s for most. We should warm to near 50° Thursday with mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front slides through Thursday night with nothing more than some clouds and some patchy dense fog. Friday will be slightly cooler before readings climb back into the 50s this weekend. The overall weather pattern looks dry and mild through Wednesday of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 48, Low 27, winds W-8

FRIDAY: Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 46, Low 25, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 50, Low 26, winds NE-8

