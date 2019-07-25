Slow Warming into the Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, July 25, 2019

We're still on a roll with the gorgeous weather! A slow warming trend is underway, though, and temps along with humidity levels will slowly inch up through the weekend. Otherwise, fair skies remain in place for your outdoor activities this weekend. Our next decent shot at rain shows up late Monday night into Tuesday as our next front arrives. Scattered storm chances continue into Wednesday. After being near 90° this weekend, readings back off a tad into the upper 80s next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 88, Low 65, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and More Humid

High 89, Low 66, winds S-7

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid

High 90, Low 69, winds SW-7