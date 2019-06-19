Small Break in the Rains Coming

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

A frontal system advances through the area around midday Thursday, bringing with it at least one more round of showers and storms. Behind this front comes a quick shot of slightly cooler, slightly less humid air Thursday evening into early Friday, It won't be long before more humid and unsettled conditions return, however. We heat back up to near 90° for the start of Summer Friday, with scattered thunderstorm chances returning this weekend as a new system shows up.

THURSDAY: Breezy, Showers and Thunderstorms Diminishing Late

High 82, Low 63, winds W-15

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 89, Low 70, winds S-9

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 71, winds SW-10

