Small Business Saturday preparations in Bowling Green

The holidays are finally here and with all the excitement of Black Friday a lot of people often overlook a holiday that gives back to the community.

This is the ten year anniversary of Small Business Saturday and area businesses are excited for what's to come.

Business owners in downtown Bowling Green are especially excited.

"This last pretty much entire year, has been full of construction and renovation of the park. So we are really, really ready for this holiday season to kind of kick off the renovation of the square." Said Kristien Gunn, Owner of Back Down South.

Back Down South isn't the only downtown business getting prepared for Saturday.

Business owner Susan Hoechner is preparing her family business, Barbara Stewart Interiors, for a big day and reminds us just how important supporting local is.

"It is so important to shop locally. Our whole local economy depends on it. Our local stores depend on it, and it is typically a really big day for us so it is really important," Says Hoechner.

Local owners encourage everyone to come out on Small Business Saturday to show support of their community.