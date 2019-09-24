Small Rain Chances Wednesday

Another Dry, but Cooler day made it's presence across South Central Ky today and a seasonably cooler evening waits ahead. Much needed rain is possible however tomorrow, as a front is slated to move through with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Thursday. After that, it's MORE Summer heat! Highs skyrocket back into the 90s this weekend, with near record-high temps possible as we close out September and enter October.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool

Low 56, winds Light

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny with Scattered Afternoon T/Storms

High 87, Low 65, winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Slight Chance of a T/Shower

High 83, Low 62, winds NW-6