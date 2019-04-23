Small Shot at Rain Wednesday, Better Shot Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

More clouds are drifting into the region Tuesday evening as a weak cold front slides into northern KY. This gives us a chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers into Wednesday. A more potent system arrives Thursday, bringing with it a better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms. Rain moves out Thursday night, paving the way for a dry start to our upcoming weekend with seasonably warm temperatures. An isolated shower is possible late Saturday, but temperatures will stay warm in the mid to upper 70s, rising into the low 80s Monday.

Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated T/Showers Possible

High 80, Low 58, winds SW-8

THURSDAY: Showers and T/Storms Likely

High 73, Low 55, winds SW-9

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm

High 73, Low 45, winds N-11

