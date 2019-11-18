Small Shower Chance Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, November 18, 2019

A few weak disturbances have brought clouds and even a slight chance for light rain and sprinkles to our area. Look for clouds to linger Tuesday as these systems pass through. We will see a warm-up Wednesday and Thursday as the next system gets organized. We'll see a good chance of rain Thursday and Friday, possibly mixing in a few snowflakes early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend before warming up again next work week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Light Shower Possible

High 57, Low 35, winds SW-8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High 59, Low 43, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Rain Likely PM, Cloudy and Breezy

High 66, Low 45, winds SW-13