Smallhouse Road construction finished

Phase 2 of the construction on Smallhouse Road is officially complete.

The section of Smallhouse Road between Patrick Way and Roselawn Way was widened to three lanes with the middle being a turn lane.

An eight foot multi-use path was added as well to aid in safety for walkers and cyclists.

The goal of this construction project was to help with safety issues and congestion in the area.

Kim Lancaster, Public Information Officer, says “We also had a high rate of rear end crashes in that area and so adding the turn lane then helps alleviate that as well, so people can make right and left hand turns a lot more safely at this point.”

The next phase of construction will include the intersection of Smallhouse Road and Scottsville Road.

The timeline for that had not yet been determined.

