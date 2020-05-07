Smart Start Child Care prepares for June 15 reopening

Gov. Beshear announced Thursday that child care centers will not reopen until June 15 at reduced capacity.

"We know this is going to be different, we know expectations are going to change," said Paul Isenberg, Owner of Smart Start Child Care in Bowling Green.

Doors at Smart Start Child Care in Bowling Green have been closed for close to six weeks and now will not open for another month.

"Dealing with this pandemic has required us to make some really hard choices," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "Kids in child care can't social distance. It's not part of their DNA," Beshear said.

So, how can child care centers open?

"I think that is the, no pun intended, million dollar question. I'm not sure how that would happen. It would kind of go along with the new guideline that said there had to be two people in the room in order to care for kids. I'm not sure that's doable in order to pay your bills," said Isenberg.

Smart Start is planning ahead for their reopening preparing for those big changes.

"We know that we're going to have to have temperature checks probably more often, we know that we're going to have to be prepared with masks, sanitizer, sinks in each class room," said Isenberg.

During the pandemic, Smart Start has not charged families tuition.

"These parents were scared and they were in an unfamiliar territory and we just made a decision not to so that they were able to take care of their families and provide for them while their income has been cut," Isenberg said.

Employees were furloughed and assisted in filling for unemployment after the closure.

"It is definitely something we're looking to do in hiring because we want to be prepared to open back up. Because of this unemployment and this extra money it may be hard to get some employees back who are compensated that way and so we want to be prepared when we open back up," Isenberg said.

Many parents have wondered why the child care centers haven't been considered essential businesses in the phase I reopening plan.

'We want to work in phase two child care options but it's just a challenge that this virus has made difficult. Now is it fair? No," Beshear said.

"It is definitely an unsettling time for all small businesses, but child care is definitely going to have it's challenges about that," Isenberg said.

In order to give back, Smart Start will be giving away one year of free child care to a local family.

Click Here for information on how you can enter the giveaway.