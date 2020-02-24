Smiths Grove Police Chief Johnny Vance retiring

"I don't know if its even sank in yet, it's exciting but it's also bittersweet," said Smiths Grove Police Chief, Johnny Vance.

After 22 years of serving his community, Vance is retiring. The city held a retirement party at the Smiths Grove City Hall Monday evening.

"Its been really cool, I've been very blessed to be able to serve here," said Vance. "This is where my wife and I are raising our kids and so I'm very thankful that I got to do the last bit of my time here."

When asked how he will know spend his free time, Vance says now he will have more time to spend with family and to, "take it all in."

"I'm very thankful, I've been helped along the way by many people. And I'm just so thankful, I'm very blessed," said Vance.