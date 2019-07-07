Smiths Grove family rescues neglected horses

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office confirms several horses were found on a farm in Smith's Grove, malnourished and mistreated.

"They just happen to be there [farm near their house] while I was there and I pointed them out to the humane society," said Darlene Vincent, a neighbor.

"They were very skinny, emancipated, they had barbed wire around their legs, one of them had an infection, she had open sores that weren't treated," Vincent added.

After the sheriff's office investigated, they found a total of five horses in serious condition.

"Just in bad shape," Vincent said.

Instead of being charged, the owner surrendered three of the horses in the worst condition. Darlene Vincent and her daughter Mckenzie came to the rescue.

"At that moment, I took three plus the eight that we already had," Vincent said. "All eleven horses that I have, I have taken off of the slaughter truck, or off of someone who didn't want them anymore."

Mckenzie's love for animals was ingrained in her since she was a baby, riding since the age of two and showing horses since she was old enough.

"It's a part of me now," Mckenzie said.

One horse in particular, Ariel, had been in poor health but Mckenzie turned her into a prized competitor.

"At the time I got her I was 12, and they were like, "This horse isn't going to amount to anything,' and I said, I'm going to show you," Mckenzie said.

Mckenzie and Ariel went on to win several ribbons and recently won Reserve at the 4th District Show, proving no matter your size and strength you can never count out the underdog.

The mother daughter duo hopes to continue their horse rescue efforts and eventually provide horses to children in the 4-H Club who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity.