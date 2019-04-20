Smiths Grove man arrested for trafficking marijuana

A Smiths Grove man was arrested for trafficking marijuana after his vehicle was stopped by Glasgow police Saturday morning.

According to a Glasgow Police news release, Lt. Aaron Cowan detected a odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and made contact with Quenci Austin of Smiths Grove.

Officers located a bag of Marijuana inside of Austin’s shirt pocket.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, officers located a large bag of Marijuana inside the trunk of the vehicle.

According to Glasgow police, Austin admitted to officers the marijuana belonged to him.

The total amount of Marijuana located was over one pound with a street value of $6000.00.

Quenci Austin was arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana (8 oz to <5 lbs) 1st Offense.

The arrest was made by Lt. Aaron Cowan, assisted by Officer Zane Greer.