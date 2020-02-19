Smiths Grove welcomes new police chief

The Smiths Grove Police Department now has a new police chief.

Jason Franks took over the role of chief of police on January 20.

Franks has 12 years of experience working in law enforcement and says he is excited to apply what he has learned to this new role.

"Smiths Grove is a really tight-knit community, most folks have grown up here and lived here their entire lives," said Franks. "People look out for each other, its a kind of community where you feel safe letting your kids play on the street."

He told 13 News he is focused on strengthening the relationship between the department and the community.

"I want to make sure that we put people at ease, work with the community so they can continue to feel that way. Going forward, I'm really big on community policing," said Franks. "I don't have all the answers, but I want to work together as a community, so we can address the problems and kind of stay ahead of things."

Franks is currently looking to hire two new police officers for the department.

He says he is working to plan a meet and greet with the community within the next few weeks.

"Coming into the police department my predecessor Johnny Vance, the outgoing chief, he did a really good job a few years ago coming in and started to update the department," said Franks. "I want to continue that trend, updating some of our technology, kind of staying current so we can better assist the citizens of Smiths Grove."

Franks wants to thank Sheriff Brett Hightower, WKU Police Chief Mitch Walker, and Bowling Green Police Chief Doug Hawkins for their support.

