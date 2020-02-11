Smiths Grove woman gets 15 years for shooting boyfriend over thermostat setting

A Smiths Grove woman is sentenced for shooting her boyfriend over a thermostat setting.

Warren Circuit Court Judge Steve Wilson sentenced 53-year-old Candy Moss to 15 years in prison for first degree assault and tampering with evidence.

Moss pleaded guilty to shooting 64-year-old Steve Flynn twice in their home on November 28, 2018 when they disagreed about where the thermostat should be set.

Moss will be eligible for parole after serving 85-percent of her prison sentence.

