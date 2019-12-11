Smitty City Convenience Store in Grayson County robbed at gunpoint

Authorities are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store south of Leitchfield Tuesday night.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says the Smitty City Convenience Store located on KY 259S was robbed at gunpoint around 7:10 p.m. The clerk told deputies that a male entered the store wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans, and gloves and demanded the money from the register.

GCSO says the clerk complied but was struck in the back with the weapon that the suspect was carrying. The suspect then left with the cash in an unknown direction. The clerk refused transport to a medical facility.

GCSO encourages anyone with information about this crime to contact them immediately at (270) 259-3024 or your local law enforcement agency. Additionally, if anyone who lives in the area of Smitty City and has a camera pointing towards KY 259 or KY 226 that may have captured any vehicles passing through during the time of the robbery, please call the GCSO. If the information provided leads to an arrest and conviction you may receive a monetary reward.

